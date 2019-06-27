Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McDermott. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret McDermott

AIKEN - Mrs. Margaret Albro McDermott, 93, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at her residence with loving caregivers by her side.

Born in Hewlett, Long Island, New York. Margaret was the daughter of the late Harry and Ellen Albro.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Ellen (Charlie) Miller, Trenton, SC, granddaughter Ellen (Derek) Luton, Aiken and great grandchildren, Caroline, Ashley and Jack.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. McDermott, her daughter, Kathleen A. McDermott and her sister, Minetta Minke.

Margaret was a native New Yorker who was born and raised on Long Island, N.Y. and had worked for a sheet music company, Boosey and Hawkes until retiring and moving to Aiken in 1991. Margaret was an active member of her church, St. Mary's Help of Christians, participating in the St. Vincent de Paul Society and one of the founding members of the Legion of Mary. She was also an auxiliary volunteer at ARMC, volunteered at ACTS and delivered Meals on Wheels. Margaret was always known for her smile.

Visitation will be held at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., Aiken. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 30.

A funeral Mass will be said on Monday, July 1, at 10:00 AM at the Old St. Mary's Help of Christians Church, on Park Avenue, Aiken and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery - 1255 University Lane, Aiken. Reception will follow burial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Help of Christians Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802. Direct donations to the Legion of Mary.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the McDermott family may be left by visiting



