Margaret Sue Wyatt
AIKEN - Margaret Sue Wyatt, age 79, entered into rest Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Margaret was born June 1, 1940 in Hendersonville, NC to the late John C. and Girteal Leona Pruitt. She was a resident of the area since 1973 and a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church in New Ellenton, SC. She loved art, traveling, painting, and birdwatching. She loved her husband and family and was their biggest cheerleader. She brought joy and laughter to everyone around her, and was always happy. She was a guiding light and a gift to our world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Ted, Tommy, Cliff, Franklin, and David Pruitt; and a sister, Barbara King.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter Wyatt; a son, Stephen Wyatt (Christal), Jackson, SC; two daughters, Rhonda Condon (Bill), Aiken, SC and Kara Thompson (Tim), Macon, GA; seven grandchildren, Amanda Renee Sanders, Joshua Stephen Wyatt, Stephen Paul Wyatt, Brittany Nichole Welch, Ever Wyatt, Robert Tyler Wyatt Dixon, and Joseph Elliot Dixon; as well as six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at George Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 1 pm in The George Funeral Chapel. The Rev. William Eaves will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 18, 2020