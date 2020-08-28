Mrs. Margaret Theresa Dalton
Aiken - Mrs. Margaret Theresa Dalton, age 83, entered into rest Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Born April 20, 1937 in Troy, New York, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John C. O'Brien and the late Mary Welch O'Brien. Mrs. Dalton, formerly of Franklin, TN, made Aiken her home for twenty-three years, a place she came to love dearly. She was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church where she was active within the church. She was very social, could light up a room with her presence and had a great sense of humor. Mrs. Dalton had many passions which included bridge, tennis, traveling, but she loved her family first and foremost.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of fifty-three years, William Edward Dalton.
Survivors include her children, Tim Dalton, Evans, GA, Beth Birdwell (Steve), Hilton Head Island, SC, Amy Manning (Scott), Franklin, TN, Meggin Sagun (Paul), Louisville, KY; her brother, John C. O'Brien Jr. (Barbara), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. August 29, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC, with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, PO Box 438 Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
