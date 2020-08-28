1/1
Margaret Theresa Dalton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Theresa Dalton
Aiken - Mrs. Margaret Theresa Dalton, age 83, entered into rest Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Born April 20, 1937 in Troy, New York, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John C. O'Brien and the late Mary Welch O'Brien. Mrs. Dalton, formerly of Franklin, TN, made Aiken her home for twenty-three years, a place she came to love dearly. She was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church where she was active within the church. She was very social, could light up a room with her presence and had a great sense of humor. Mrs. Dalton had many passions which included bridge, tennis, traveling, but she loved her family first and foremost.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of fifty-three years, William Edward Dalton.
Survivors include her children, Tim Dalton, Evans, GA, Beth Birdwell (Steve), Hilton Head Island, SC, Amy Manning (Scott), Franklin, TN, Meggin Sagun (Paul), Louisville, KY; her brother, John C. O'Brien Jr. (Barbara), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. August 29, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC, with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, PO Box 438 Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 28 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Requiem Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved