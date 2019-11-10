Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Thompson Garvin. View Sign Service Information McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern) 109 Shaw St. Augusta , GA 30907 (706)-364-9122 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Thompson Garvin

AIKEN - Mrs. Margaret (Thompson) Garvin, 82, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Mrs. Garvin was born and raised in Port Arthur, TX. She was born in 1937 to the late Roy and Wilma Hunter Thompson. She married Theron Levi (Tim) Garvin of Wagener, SC in 1971. They met on a Hawaiian trip in which Tim was the tour guide for his business, Tim Garvin Travel Agency, in Beaumont, TX. In 1984, they moved to Aiken to retire and to raise their son, Brant.

Mrs. Garvin was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church of Aiken.

Mrs. Garvin is survived by her son Brant Garvin, daughter-in-law Kristy Gunter Garvin, grandchildren Maegan and Levi Garvin of Wagener, SC.

Preceding Mrs. Garvin in death were her husband Theron (Tim) Garvin; parents and brother, Hunter Thompson of Texas.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 11 at 2 pm in St. Thaddeus Episcopal churchyard.

Memorials may be made to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton Street SW, Aiken, SC 29801.

Special thank you to Williston Nursing Home & Rehabilitation (formerly Laurel Baye) and to Pathway Hospice of Columbia for taking great care of Mrs. Garvin.

