Margaret Weatherford

WARRENVILLE - Mrs. Margaret Huff Goldman Weatherford, 92, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Daniel Thomas Goldman and the late Elmer Odell Weatherford, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she as a daughter of the late John Samuel and Fannie Bryant Huff. Miss Margaret had formerly worked with the Graniteville Company and was a Beautician for over thirty years. She was a dedicated member of Warrenville First Baptist Church for over sixty years, where she formerly taught Sunday School. She enjoyed going to the Graniteville Leisure Club, working in her yard, floral arranging and cooking. Miss Margaret was an excellent Baker and was known for the delicious cakes she baked.

In addition to her husbands and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Connie Goldman and George Seals, Irmo, SC, Patricia "Pat" Goldman and the late O.T. Canady, Columbia, SC, Glinda Weatherford and the favored, much loved son-in-law, Daryl Napier, Graniteville, SC, Linda Weatherford McCormick, Lake Wales, FL and the late Billie Ann Goldman, siblings and their spouses, James and Sara Huff, Warrenville, SC, Johnnie Huff, Myrtle Beach, SC, Mildred and Toby Taylor, Aiken, SC, Minnie Pearl Huff Salters, Monetta, SC, the late Estelle Huff Key, the late Maybelle Huff Stewart, the late Willie Mae Huff, the late Benny Huff, the late Ruby Huff Gantt, the late Lillian Huff Jackson, the late Sammie Huff and the late Alvin Huff, grandchildren, Dana Reynolds, Sterling Seals, Stacey Canady, the late Sarie Napier, Daryl Napier, II, Christie Kangas and Jeffery McCormick, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4 until 6 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Steve Simpson will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Serving as pallbearers are: Sterling Seals, Daryl Napier, II, Jeffery McCormick, Jr, Wayne Huff, Danny Huff and Randy Huff.

