Margery SmoakAIKEN - Margery Toole Smoak, 101, died peacefully in her sleep after a long, happy and productive life on Monday, July 27, 2020.Born in Aiken on February 3rd, 1919, the daughter of Frampton Wyman Toole and Lillian Winifred Jones Toole, Margery lived in Aiken until leaving to attend Converse College where she graduated with honors. While there she met Robert ("Robbie") Adams Smoak, then a handsome Citadel cadet, whom she married in 1941 before he was deployed to Europe during World War II. Together they spent 30 years in the US Army where he achieved the rank of Colonel. During these years the family lived in many different places, including California, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Germany and France. They were able to incorporate many trips and tours into their times in Europe from which they brought back many treasured items now displayed in their home."Margie", as she was known to her family, was the consummate hostess and helpmate to her husband during his career where they made lifelong friends at home and abroad. Upon Robbie's retirement, they returned to Aiken where they bought and lovingly restored an historic home in downtown Aiken, blocks from where she grew up. When Robbie passed away in 1998 they had recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.She will be remembered for her many talents. Not only was she a wonderful hostess, formidable bridge player, award-winning gardener, and avid crossword solver, she still managed to volunteer and travel whenever she could. She participated in numerous clubs including the Aiken Green Gardeners Club, the Aiken Historical Society, the Junior Student Club and others including Elder Hostel, and the Academy of Lifetime Learning. She also gifted friends and family with china pieces that she hand-painted and fired at their home.Margery raised three children, Judge (retired) Robert Adams Smoak, Jr. (Mary), Pamela Smoak Baatz (John), of Charleston, and Frank Andrew Smoak, who died in 2013. She also leaves two siblings, Gasper Loren Toole III and Sara Toole Beeland, both of Aiken, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She will be interred at Beaufort National Cemetery with her husband as was their wish. The service will be for the immediate family only.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, Inc.The family would like to thank Elizabeth Johnson, for whom they are eternally grateful, for the loving care she provided Margie over the last twelve years of her life.