1/1
Margie Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Morgan
AIKEN - Margie Lewis Morgan, 86, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken.
A native of Appling, GA, Margie was a daughter of the late Gaz Sanders Lewis and Lillie Belle Young Lewis. She had lived in Aiken since the mid 1980's.
Survivors include two sons, The Rev. Dr. Roy L. Morgan (Angela) and Randy E. Morgan (Pam), all of Aiken; five grandchildren, Mindy Felkel (Preston), Brad Morgan (fiancee Sunny Forker), Stephen Morgan, Brandon Morgan (Michelle), Heather Bolin (John); three great-grandchildren, Aaron Felkel, Isabella and Kinsey Bolin.
A private graveside service will be held Monday afternoon, August 17th in the historic Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association, (www.lung.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
Bethany Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved