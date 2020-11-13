Margie P. SmithAiken - On November 12, 2020, Margie P. Smith of Aiken, SC passed away.She is survived by three sons, William R., Jr., and Priscilla of Aiken, SC, Lewis E. and Barbara of Geneva, OH, Glenn D. and Brenda of Troutman, NC; a daughter, Christeen E. Conover and David of Ocala, FL; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by The Love of Her Life, her husband, William R. (Bobby).Flowers and donations to your local Hospice Care organizations.Cremation handled by Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home in Aiken, SCVisit the online guestbook at