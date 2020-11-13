1/1
Margie P. Smith
Margie P. Smith
Aiken - On November 12, 2020, Margie P. Smith of Aiken, SC passed away.
She is survived by three sons, William R., Jr., and Priscilla of Aiken, SC, Lewis E. and Barbara of Geneva, OH, Glenn D. and Brenda of Troutman, NC; a daughter, Christeen E. Conover and David of Ocala, FL; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by The Love of Her Life, her husband, William R. (Bobby).
Flowers and donations to your local Hospice Care organizations.
Cremation handled by Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home in Aiken, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
