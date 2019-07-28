Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Mary Froelich Ade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite Mary Froelich Ade

ALPHARETTA, GA - Marguerite Mary Froelich Ade, 88 , born September 19, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois - Died July 11, 2019 in John's Creek, Georgia.

Marguerite was raised in the Chicago area. Her father was Robert J. Froelich, her mother was Margaret Mary Barry Froelich. She earned an Associate's Degree from Thornton Junior College. Then, as a young single woman, she worked as the office manager at the Harvey, Illinois YMCA. About the same time, she was chosen to be in a Prell Shampoo commercial for television.

In 1953 she married Ronald Charles William Ade. Daughter Patrice Jeanne Ade was born in 1954, daughter Susan Marguerite Ade in 1956 and son John Ronald Ade in 1962. Her interests were varied. She was an award-winning flower designer, painter (acrylics and oils), Master's level bridge player, and club champion golfer. Marguerite was a devoted wife and mother. After John was born, she went back to college to complete a bachelor's degree in Education from National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Later she became a successful real estate broker in New Canaan, CT, Savannah, GA and Aiken, SC.

A move in 1971 brought the family from Wilmette, Il to New Canaan, CT. Marguerite and Ron were avid golfers and travelers. Their travels brought them to every continent except Antarctica. Marguerite and Ron also enjoyed an active social life where she was the "hostess with the mostest". They were active members at Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette, IL, Thorngate Country Club in Deerfield, IL, Woodway Country Club in Darien, CT, The Landings Club on Skidaway Island, GA, and Woodside Plantation Club in Aiken, SC.

In 1980 she and Ron moved to Mendham, NJ. From there they moved to the Landings on Skidaway Island, Georgia and then back to New Canaan. From there back to Skidaway Island, then a few years in Roswell, Georgia and eventually Woodside Plantation in Aiken, South Carolina to enjoy retirement and be closer to Susan and John and their families. The final stop was Alpharetta, Georgia in a senior living complex. Marguerite succumbed to Alzheimer's disease after a five-year battle.

Marguerite is predeceased by Patrice (64) who died in December 2018 after a long battle with

Marguerite was happily married for 66 years. In her spare time, she loved to shop, bake and garden. She will be missed by her family and friends. For more information, please email Susan at

Marguerite Mary Froelich AdeALPHARETTA, GA - Marguerite Mary Froelich Ade, 88 , born September 19, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois - Died July 11, 2019 in John's Creek, Georgia.Marguerite was raised in the Chicago area. Her father was Robert J. Froelich, her mother was Margaret Mary Barry Froelich. She earned an Associate's Degree from Thornton Junior College. Then, as a young single woman, she worked as the office manager at the Harvey, Illinois YMCA. About the same time, she was chosen to be in a Prell Shampoo commercial for television.In 1953 she married Ronald Charles William Ade. Daughter Patrice Jeanne Ade was born in 1954, daughter Susan Marguerite Ade in 1956 and son John Ronald Ade in 1962. Her interests were varied. She was an award-winning flower designer, painter (acrylics and oils), Master's level bridge player, and club champion golfer. Marguerite was a devoted wife and mother. After John was born, she went back to college to complete a bachelor's degree in Education from National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Later she became a successful real estate broker in New Canaan, CT, Savannah, GA and Aiken, SC.A move in 1971 brought the family from Wilmette, Il to New Canaan, CT. Marguerite and Ron were avid golfers and travelers. Their travels brought them to every continent except Antarctica. Marguerite and Ron also enjoyed an active social life where she was the "hostess with the mostest". They were active members at Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette, IL, Thorngate Country Club in Deerfield, IL, Woodway Country Club in Darien, CT, The Landings Club on Skidaway Island, GA, and Woodside Plantation Club in Aiken, SC.In 1980 she and Ron moved to Mendham, NJ. From there they moved to the Landings on Skidaway Island, Georgia and then back to New Canaan. From there back to Skidaway Island, then a few years in Roswell, Georgia and eventually Woodside Plantation in Aiken, South Carolina to enjoy retirement and be closer to Susan and John and their families. The final stop was Alpharetta, Georgia in a senior living complex. Marguerite succumbed to Alzheimer's disease after a five-year battle.Marguerite is predeceased by Patrice (64) who died in December 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer and Ron (93) who died this past June 2019. Surviving Marguerite are Susan, John, son-in-law Bob and daughter-in-law Bonnie. Also, four grandchildren: Christopher Richard Vidal, Robert Charles Potenza, Jeffrey Byron Potenza, and Nicole Elizabeth Ade; and two great-grandchildren: Alexavier Hildreth and Liliana Belle Potenza. Brother Bob Froelich, sister-in-law Liz Froelich, niece Teresa Austin and nephews Robert Froelich, Gregory Froelich and Edward Froelich.Marguerite was happily married for 66 years. In her spare time, she loved to shop, bake and garden. She will be missed by her family and friends. For more information, please email Susan at [email protected] Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close