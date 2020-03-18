Home

Marguerite Roosen

Marguerite Roosen Obituary
Marguerite Roosen
AIKEN - Marguerite Roosen, 95, passed away March 17, 2020 in Aiken surrounded by loving family and caregivers. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, in July 2019. She is survived by her 6 children, 21 grandchildren, and 46 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
