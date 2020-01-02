|
Marguerite Wood Jones
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Marguerite Wood Jones age 76 will be held 3:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Graniteville Cemetery. Mrs. Jones entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence Saturday December 28, 2019. She born in the Fairview, SC community and had made Aiken County her home for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Mr. Richard Leon Jones and a daughter of the late Mr. Homer Benjamin Wood and the late Mrs. Mary Willow Gunter Wood. Mrs. Jones was a 1988 graduate of Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY with a degree in Nursing. She retired from Helen Hayes Hospital in Haverstraw, NY with 20 years service as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Jones moved back to Aiken and her passion was caring for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and dancing. Mrs. Jones was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Aiken. Survivors include five daughters, Donna (Anthony) Flenner, Fayetteville, NC. Deborah Hall, Aiken, Kimberly Hall, Aiken, Donna Pettitt, Arizona, Sandra Stewart, Arizona; two sons, Jeffery and Kevin Jones both of Arizona; one sister, Gloria Taylor, Warrenville and one brother, Randy Wood, Aiken; 23 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by one son, Mark Jones, three brothers, Ammon Benjamin Wood, Larry Wood, Rev. Leo Wood; two sisters, Judy Kinkle, and Annette Wood and her first husband, Vonder Hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church 1127 Bethel Church Road, Aiken, SC, 29801. Pallbearers will be Daniel Hartley, Michael Durance, Chris Wood, Travis Sanchez, Brian Brooks, Michael Brooks. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Thursday January 2, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
