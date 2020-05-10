Maria Davenport
WAGENER - Maria Davenport, daughter of Mr. Johnny Lee and Mrs. Eartha Mae Austin transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2020.