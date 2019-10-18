Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Laher. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bethlehem Lutheran Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Bethlehem Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Laher

Aiken - Mrs. Marian C. Laher, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born in Steger, IL, she lived there as a child before moving to Harvey, IL. She moved to Delray Beach, FL in 1948 and lived in Lake Worth and Lantana, FL before moving to Aiken, SC in 2004. Marian was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Lake Worth and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aiken.

Marian was also a member of Aiken Newcomers Club, Town and Country Club and AARP Club. In Lake Worth, she was a member of VFW Aux. #3588, Lake Worth F.O.P #1 Aux. and Our Saviour Lutheran Parent Teacher League. She held offices in these clubs and also served as President.

Marian worked for the City of Lake Worth for 17 years before retiring-and then worked at JFK Hospital for 10 years.

Marian is survived by her son, George T. Meyers, Jr., Aiken; a daughter, Sheila C. Burrous, California; four grandchildren, George T. Meyers, III, Aiken, Michael L. Meyers, Charleston, Denise M. LeMelle and Dawn J. LeMelle, California. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Joseph (Vicki) Laher, Indiana, David (Marilyn) Laher, Ohio, and Diane Cornelius, Texas; six step grandchildren, Douglas and Karen Laher of Texas, Christy and Carr Harris of Ohio, and Kevin and Nicole Laher of Indiana. She also leaves seven nephews, six nieces, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Marian was predeceased by her parents, Leonard Rudolf and Madge Braun Behlke; her first husband of 25 years, George T. Meyers, Sr and Joseph K. Laher whom she married after George's death. She was also predeceased by a sister, Linda Rae Behlke, a brother, and sister-in-law, Leonard and Alice Behlke, a brother, Marvin Robert Behlke, Sr., and a daughter-in-law, Diane M. Meyers.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with the Reverend John B. Engwall officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Dr., Aiken, SC 29803

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday evening at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Marian's online guest book may be signed at

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC



