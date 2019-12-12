Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Church
8905 OX Rd.
Lorton, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
New Hope Church
8905 OX Road
Lorton, SC
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
70 Cunnington Ave
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ann Borosky Cook


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Ann Borosky Cook Obituary
Marie Ann Borosky Cook
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. - Mrs. Marie Ann Borosky Cook age 53 of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, VA. She was much loved and we lost her way to soon. Memorial services will be held 10:00 am Friday December 13, 2019 at New Hope Church 8905 OX Rd., Lorton, VA with Senior Pastor Coran officiating. A celebration of life gathering will follow immediately after the service. Interment will take place 2:30 pm Friday January 3, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Ave., Charleston, SC. with Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. John Bradley Willis officiating. Marie was born December 31, 1965 at San Diego Naval Hospital in CA to Joseph and Shizue Kato Borosky. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School, MD in 1983. Went on to earn a Paralegal Degree from Northern Virginia Community College after a successful 25 year career in Diamond Jewelry sales with J C Penny. She enjoyed recreational cruising, all casino and bingo gaming, hiking with family and friends, and shopping.. she loved shopping. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Diana Borosky. She is survived by her husband of 30 yrs, Ray Cook and Son, Jonathan Cook, VA; daughter, Lauren Cook (Derek) Conkey, SC; sister, Barbara (Dwayne) Blank, AZ; brother, Joseph Borosky, VA; and many great friends. Thank you all for your tremendous support.
COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -