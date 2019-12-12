|
Marie Ann Borosky Cook
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. - Mrs. Marie Ann Borosky Cook age 53 of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, VA. She was much loved and we lost her way to soon. Memorial services will be held 10:00 am Friday December 13, 2019 at New Hope Church 8905 OX Rd., Lorton, VA with Senior Pastor Coran officiating. A celebration of life gathering will follow immediately after the service. Interment will take place 2:30 pm Friday January 3, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Ave., Charleston, SC. with Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. John Bradley Willis officiating. Marie was born December 31, 1965 at San Diego Naval Hospital in CA to Joseph and Shizue Kato Borosky. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School, MD in 1983. Went on to earn a Paralegal Degree from Northern Virginia Community College after a successful 25 year career in Diamond Jewelry sales with J C Penny. She enjoyed recreational cruising, all casino and bingo gaming, hiking with family and friends, and shopping.. she loved shopping. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Diana Borosky. She is survived by her husband of 30 yrs, Ray Cook and Son, Jonathan Cook, VA; daughter, Lauren Cook (Derek) Conkey, SC; sister, Barbara (Dwayne) Blank, AZ; brother, Joseph Borosky, VA; and many great friends. Thank you all for your tremendous support.
