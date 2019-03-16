Marie DeLoach
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie DeLoach.
NORTH AUGUSTA - Marie DeLoach, age 95, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 3pm. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will greet friends just prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 16, 2019