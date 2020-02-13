|
|
Marie Eifert Stevens
Aiken - On February 11th at 2:48 p.m. Laurie Marie Eifert Stevens quietly and peacefully slipped the bonds of this earth and stepped into Glory - into her Eternal Home - where she was so eager to see her Blessed Redeemer and be reunited with her beloved Frank. Marie's abounding love for her four boys and her enduring devotion to her husband Frank are beyond description.
Originally from Tarpon Springs, Florida, Marie ("Ree Ree") met Frank ("Stevie") while they were attending Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, TN. They were married on December 30, 1956 and, after a brief time in Columbia, SC, they settled in Aiken where they wonderfully raised their four boys - Sam, David, John, and Paul. How splendid it would be if all were blessed with such parents and such a childhood. In addition to being a full-time mother, Marie also assisted Frank as he pastored several local churches and served as pianist at a variety of other churches. In more recent years she helped her son Sam in the management of Palmetto Nursery.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years Frank Lever Stevens, Jr., her parents Dettmer and Clyde Eifert, and her sister Mildred Eifert. Marie is survived by her four grateful sons, Sam, David, John, Paul and her 15 deeply loved grandchildren. She is also survived by her much adored grandson-in-law Justin Lee Robinson. Here in Aiken, Sam and Maria's children are Andrew, Matthew, Nathanael, Philip, Hannah-Grace, and Laurie-Beth. From Rocky Face, GA, David and Lisa's children are Jeremiah, Laura, Justin, Anna Kate, and Luke. Living in Gray Court, SC, John and Sarah's children are Rebekah, Rachel, Joseph and Elizabeth. Paul and DeLisa live in Fort Worth, TX with their son Noah. Marie is also survived by her dear sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Tom Albright of Louisburg, NC and dear brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Renee Eifert of West Palm Beach, FL.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14th at 1:00 PM at Philippi Baptist Church in Johnston, SC where Marie was worshipping.
Interment will follow in Ridge Crest Cemetery in Batesburg, SC. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
To God be the glory.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020