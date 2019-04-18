Marie Grady Boylston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Grady Boylston.
AIKEN - Marie Grady Boylston, 78, of Aiken, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. Memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a .
Born in Walterboro, SC, she was a daughter of the late Louis D. Grady, Jr. and Leila Johnson Grady. She previously worked at the Blossom Shop and H & R Block in Williston. She homeschooled children and along with her husband managed the grade school at New Covenant Praise Church in Aiken.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Melvyn Boylston of the home; a daughter, Melba Thompson of Aiken; son and daughter-in-law, Micah and Melody Boylston of Trenton; brother, Vernon F. "Pete" (Nina) Grady of Williston; grandchildren, Jeffrey Iler, Jr., Austin (Svea) Baker, Jenny Boylston and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Grady (Elbert) Woodward; brother, Jimmy Grady and a granddaughter, Rachel Baker.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 18, 2019