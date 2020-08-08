Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Wright

AIKEN - Mrs. Marie L. Wright, 94, of 3525 Augustus Rd, entered into rest August 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced. Mrs. Wright was a member of Valley Fair Baptist Church, Graniteville.

Survivors include her sister, Mary (Melvin) Newsome, Aiken, daughter-in-law, Catherine Love, Aiken; 3 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



