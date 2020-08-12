Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Wright

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Marie L. Wright will be 11 a.m. tomorrow, August 13, 2020, at JC Mays Cemetery (New Hope Community Cemetery) with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. Please practice social distancing and safety with wearing a mask. Family and friends may call the sister, Mary (Melvin) Wright, (803) 649-2765 or her daughter-in-law, Catherine Love, (803) 648-2455. Viewing will be today from 3-6pm at the funeral home.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



