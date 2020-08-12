1/1
Marie Wright
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Marie L. Wright will be 11 a.m. tomorrow, August 13, 2020, at JC Mays Cemetery (New Hope Community Cemetery) with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. Please practice social distancing and safety with wearing a mask. Family and friends may call the sister, Mary (Melvin) Wright, (803) 649-2765 or her daughter-in-law, Catherine Love, (803) 648-2455. Viewing will be today from 3-6pm at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
