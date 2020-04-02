|
Marilyn Bahre Brown
AIKEN - Marilyn Bahre Brown, 84, of Aiken, SC, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lynn and brothers Herbert James "Jim" Bahre and John Bahre. She is survived by her children, Randall (Cathy) of Aiken, Kirk (Drew) of Roswell, GA and Ryan (Molly) of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Marley, Ellis, Justin, Bridget, Annie and Patrick; sisters, Myrna Mandeville of Essex, NY, Lorna Hall of Canton, CT and Maureen Bahre of North Hampton, MA, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Marilyn was born on June 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Herbert and Marjorie Bahre of Canton, CT. She married Lynn on May 28, 1955, and they raised three sons. She attended Springfield College (MA) and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the University of South Carolina at Aiken.
Marilyn possessed a zest for life that she brought to her many interests. An avid gardener, artist, chef, bridge player, small business owner, community organizer and friend to many, she was willing to lend support and advice where needed. While always proud of her Connecticut roots, she was quick to make Aiken her adopted hometown in 1955. She made many friends within the local and SRP communities, and then happily welcomed newcomers to Aiken for the rest of her life.
Active in community and service groups, she will be remembered for many lasting contributions to Aiken. She taught art classes at the Aiken Recreation Department, which led her to organize the original Aiken Christmas Craft Show, now celebrating its 50th year. In 1976, she co-founded Plum Pudding, a popular kitchen and gift store, and became a passionate contributor to the revitalization of downtown Aiken. Marilyn was instrumental in naming South Aiken High School and served as President of the SAHS Booster Club. She spearheaded the publication of Thoroughbred Fare cookbook as a fundraiser for South Aiken's football stadium. In her neighborhood, Marilyn led an effort to plant a thousand dogwood trees and started the Gem Lakes Organization for Women. Marilyn was a member and leader of numerous organizations, including The Garden Club of Aiken, Aiken Town and Country Women's Club, The Red Hat Society and numerous bridge clubs. She enjoyed watching sports, particularly UConn Women's Basketball and Notre Dame Football. She was an active parishioner at the Saint Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church for many years.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Comfort Keepers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mary Help of Christians Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802, or .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020