Marilyn PrescottOrlando, FL - Marilyn Joyce Prescott died peacefully at her nursing home on July 4, 2020 in Orlando, FL at the age of 89.Marilyn is survived by her brother Leo A. Brown and his wife Nancy L. Brown of Winthrop Harbor, IL, brother Larry L. Brown and his wife Phyllis J. Brown (Jean) of Kansas City, MO, son Brian K. Schroeder of Lake Villa, IL, daughter Pamela J. Burnett of Pleasant Prairie, WI, son Russell D. Prescott (Dean) and his wife Jennifer J. Klees-Prescott of Winter Springs, FL, and several grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her Mother Mattie P. Brown and Father Leo L. Brown of Zion, IL, her husband Russell G. Prescott of Lake Mary, FL, son Donald L. Schroeder of Kenosha, WI, and grandson Christopher L. Schroeder of Kenosha, WI.Marilyn was born on June 20, 1931 in Waukegan, IL to Mattie and Leo Brown. She graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in 1949. Marilyn played trumpet in the Zion Junior Band and enjoyed girl scouts and playing softball while growing up. She married Don L. Schroeder in 1952 and bore three beautiful children. Marilyn transitioned to a new life in 1969 when she married Russell Prescott and bore another wonderful baby boy. After moving to Aiken, SC, Marilyn began working for Aiken Elementary which fulfilled her passion for working with children. She was the mother of four and made homes in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran church in Lake Mary, FL and former member of St. James Lutheran church in Graniteville, SC for over 20 years. Marilyn was also a member of the VFW post 10601 with Russell while in Aiken, SC and the Red Hat Club in Lake Mary, FL. She extends her gratitude to the Tremont in Oviedo, FL and Life Care Center of Orlando for providing her with a home and comfort in her last years.There will be a visitation on Friday evening July 10, 2020 from 6 to 8PM at Napier Funeral Home in Graniteville, SC. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10AM on July 11, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Pastor Linda Anderson officiating the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Napier Funeral Home at 315 Main Street, Graniteville, SC 29829.