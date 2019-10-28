Marilyn Quattlebaum
AIKEN - Mrs. Marilyn Thompson Quattlebaum, 62, of 556 Coleman Bridge Rd, entered into rest October 26, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Quattlebaum was a member of the Samaria Baptist Church in Springfield, SC.
Survivors include her husband, Foris Quattlebaum; one daughter Tiffany; one son, Perez Quattlehaum, all of Aiken; 3 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family & friends may call the residence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 28, 2019