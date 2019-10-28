Marilyn Quattlebaum
Aiken - Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn T. Quattlebaum will be 2pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield,SC with Rev. Wendell P. Sims officiating. Interment will be in Fulmer Cemetery, Springfield,SC. Family and friends may call the residence, 556 Coleman Bridge Rd or the funeral home after 1pm on Wednesday.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019