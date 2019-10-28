Marilyn Quattlebaum

Guest Book
  • "Athough we loved you here God loved you best. RIP Mel"
    - Lisco Thomas
  • "Deacon Foris and family, regret to hear the demise of your..."
    - Eartha Corbitt
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marilyn Quattlebaum
Aiken - Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn T. Quattlebaum will be 2pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield,SC with Rev. Wendell P. Sims officiating. Interment will be in Fulmer Cemetery, Springfield,SC. Family and friends may call the residence, 556 Coleman Bridge Rd or the funeral home after 1pm on Wednesday.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.