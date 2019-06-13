Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn R. Wilson. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn R. Wilson

Aiken - Marilyn Juanita (Richesin) Wilson, 86, passed away in Aiken, S.C. on June 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Erie, TN to the late Thomas C. and Dixie (Galyon) Richesin.

Marilyn attended Sweetwater High School, TN, where she was valedictorian and football queen. She attended business school in Nashville and worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where she met her husband Richard. They moved to southern California where they resided for many years. They subsequently lived in Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee prior to retiring to Aiken, S.C in 2000 to be close to family.

Marilyn was known for her caring nature and generous heart; she was devoted to her family and they in kind adored her. She was passionate for life and learning. She loved spring and planting flowers, traveling abroad, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Wilson, and her one brother, W. Wayne Richesin. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Harley (John) of Aiken, S.C; daughter Sharon MacDonald (Dennis) of Randolph, NJ; and grandchildren John R. Harley, Kelly MacDonald Sika and Thomas L. MacDonald.

Funeral services will be private with interment at Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC

Memorials may be directed to Murray's Baptist Church, 468 Murrays Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, TN 37874

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC







