Marilyn Quattlebaum
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn T. Quattlebaum will be 2pm tomorrow, October 31, 2019 at the Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield, SC with Rev. Wendell C. Sims officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Fulmer Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence, 556 Coleman Bridge Rd at 12:45pm.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm at the funeral home today.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019