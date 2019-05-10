Mario Gilbert
AIKEN - Mr. Mario Gilbert, 36, of Aiken, South Carolina, Son of John Etta Gilbert and Gerald Stallings of Aiken County, South Carolina, passed away tragically on Early Sunday Morning May 5, 2019 in the Dry Branch Community.
Funeral Services for Mario Gilbert of 153 Lawrence Street will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Park Missionary Baptist Church at 144 Douglas Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mario leaves to cherish his parents John Etta Gilbert & Gerald Stallings a brother DeMont Gilbert and a sister Sarita Green. Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. George Stallings along with a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be Friday 2PM-7PM at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 314-A Laney Walker Blvd Ext. Augusta, GA 30901 PHONE: (706) 724-7594
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2019