Mario Gilbert

Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario Gilbert.
Service Information
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA
30901
(706)-724-7594
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:30 PM
The Parks Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Mario Gilbert
AIKEN - Mr. Mario Gilbert, 36, of Aiken, South Carolina, Son of John Etta Gilbert and Gerald Stallings of Aiken County, South Carolina, passed away tragically on Early Sunday Morning May 5, 2019 in the Dry Branch Community.
Funeral Services for Mario Gilbert of 153 Lawrence Street will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Park Missionary Baptist Church at 144 Douglas Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mario leaves to cherish his parents John Etta Gilbert & Gerald Stallings a brother DeMont Gilbert and a sister Sarita Green. Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. George Stallings along with a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be Friday 2PM-7PM at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 314-A Laney Walker Blvd Ext. Augusta, GA 30901 PHONE: (706) 724-7594
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2019
