Marion "Buddy" Jones
Aiken, SC - Mr. Marion "Buddy" W. Jones, age 74, of Aiken, S.C., beloved husband of Patricia McIntee Jones and son of the late James Wesley Jones and the late Miriam Kyzer Jones, entered into eternal rest at his residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Mechelle (Cletus) Stamper, Deborah Oxendine, Crystal (Anthony) Leaphart and Kelly (Sam) Aasa; sons, Tom (Stephanie) Halling and Terry Moxley; a brother, Charles (Pam) Jones; sisters, Shirley Kneece, Linda (Mike) Adams, Mary (Jimmy) Eubanks, Julia (Jim) Gambrell, Gayle (Lanny) Morris, Gloria (Dennis) Altman and Lisa (Tim) Morris; fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was born in Lexington, S.C. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a self-employed auto mechanic and a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post 10601 in Aiken, S. C. He really enjoyed fishing and farming. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, who loved his family with all his heart, and they likewise loved him just as much. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends; however, death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly home. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held at Aiken Memorial Park in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Brad Royal officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service. Per the family's request, there will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, at the funeral home, or if so desired, memorials in Buddy's honor may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com