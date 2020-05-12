Marjorie Lee Roche
Aiken - MARJORIE LEE ROCHE, 64, beloved wife of Gerald D Roche, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Pomona, CA, Marjorie was a daughter of the late J.D. and Virginia Greenwald Scott. She was a certified dental assistant in Kennewick, WA prior to retiring and moving to Aiken in 2002. Marjorie was a loving wife, mom and grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress and gourmet cook. She loved water skiing and trips to Disney World.
Surviving, in addition to Gerald, her husband of 46 years, are four children, Angeline L. Roche, Poulsbo, WA, Joshua D. Roche (Jennifer), Dacula, GA, Kevin E. Roche, Aiken, SC, Melinda J. Roche (Zack Clippinger), Granville, NY; three grandchildren, Addison and Colton Roche, Kane Clippinger; three brothers, Les Scott, Macon, GA, Loren Scott (Joanna), Granbury, TX, Leonard Scott (Sabrina), Granbury, TX. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Scott.
A Celebration of Marjorie's Life will be held privately Friday, May 15th.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (stjude.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 12 to May 20, 2020.