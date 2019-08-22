Mark Boulware
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Mark Edward Boulware, 60, of Williston, SC will be held one o'clock p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Jimmy Hanf officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Mark passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Born in Barnwell, SC he was the son of Betty Traylor Knotts and Thomas Edward Boulware. Mark served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Williston First Baptist Church.
Mark is survived by his parents Betty Traylor Knotts of Williston and Thomas Edward Boulware of Suches, GA; a sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Steve Bellamy of Aiken; nephews John and Bryan Bellamy; great niece and nephews Miette, Job, Chasen and Beau and a dear friend Chasytie Mishoe.
He was preceded in death by his step-father Bill Knotts.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 22, 2019