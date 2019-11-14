Mark Dixon
Warrenville - Mr. Mark Dixon, 60, of Warrenville SC, husband of the late Marsha Ann Franklin Dixon, entered into rest on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he along with his dad, Oscar Dixon, Jr., known by everyone as "Junior", owned and operated Poor Boy and Son Pest Control. Mark enjoyed playing pool, watching his beloved Clemson Tigers and wrestling jogging, swimming and meeting with his buddies for coffee every morning.
In addition to his wife and dad, family members include his mother and step-father, Mary Frances and Grady Beck, Gloverville, SC; son and his wife, Brandon and Shelby Dixon and their boys, Tate and Ace Dixon, Warrenville, SC and sisters and their husbands, Shelby and the late Joey Grice, North Augusta, SC and Donna and Randy Harris, Beech Island, SC.
The family will greet friends on Friday, November 15, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the . ()
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Mark and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019