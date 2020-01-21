|
Mark Hudgins
AIKEN - Mark Pettus Hudgins, 59, beloved husband of Michelle H. Hudgins, died peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hospice at the Piedmont in Charlottesville, VA following an aneurysm repair.
Born Sept. 21, 1960, in Aiken, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Phillip D. Hudgins, Jr. and Nancy D. Scruggs of Aiken, South Carolina. He was proud of and cherished his two children, Morgan Claire and Matthew Phillip, and nieces and nephews Carleigh, Courtney, Craig, Lauren, Sarah and Laura Nell.
Mark attended high school at St. Angela Academy of Aiken, SC. He was a proud graduate of The Citadel, Class of '85, Civil Engineering, India Company. After working for and starting several civil/solid waste engineering firms, Mark most recently worked as a Senior Solid Waste Consultant for McGill Associates, PA of Cary, North Carolina.
He is the inventor and owner of two patents for the Aerobic Landfill Bioreactor, a process to improve the effects of conventional landfilling techniquesfor Municipal Solid Waste landfills. Mark's passion for this technology was spread globally, as he was often a presenter at many conferences and technology forums across the US and Canada, and worldwide, to include China, Russia, Chile, Australia, Japan and European countries.
Mark had an enormous passion for life, travel, music, the Blue Ridge mountains, golf, shrimping, beach bocce, and the Citadel. An excellent cook, he enjoyed making celebration feasts for extended family and friends whenever possible. He never met a stranger; within five minutes of a conversation, he would make some connection and made friends wherever he went.
Mark is survived by his wife Michelle of 32 years; two children, daughter, Morgan C. Hudgins of Sun Valley, Idaho, and son, Matthew P. Hudgins of Lynchburg, Virginia; his mother, Nancy D. Scruggs, Aiken; brother, Mike (Kathrine) Hudgins of Columbia, South Carolina, aunt; Lynne Betty (Harold)of Leesburg, SC, and five cousins; Lisa Jones, Lisa Hudgins, Jerry Perry, David Perry, and Mollie Perry.
Mark's funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St, NW in Aiken, SC. The family will receive friends in the church's reception hall following the funeral. There will be a private interment on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m at Bethany Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Lamberson, Russ Hayes, Greg Adams, Scott Rossbach, John Dunn, Kevin Brackett, John Urban, Leon Green, and all graduates of The Citadel Corps of Cadets.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Mark with gifts to The Citadel class of 85' scholarship, c/o The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St, Charleston SC, 20409.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC.
Mark's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020