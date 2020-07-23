1/1
Marlene Chavous Dumay
Marlene Chavous Dumay
Aiken - Graveside Services for Ms. Marlene Dumay, age 81, daughter of Alvin and Aneita Chavous, granddaughter of Seabrook and Julia Smith Chavous, will be held 10 AM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Chavous Family Cemetery at Hwy 278 and Palisades Drive, Rev. Kenneth Waldo will officiate. Marlene was a resident of Northern California and a former RN.
JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Chavous Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
