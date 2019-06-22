Marlene Pratt Allen
AIKEN - Marlene Pratt Allen, 85, passed away Thursday morning, June 20, 2019. She was born August 2, 1933 in Moline, Illinois to Thomas and Loretta Pratt. She was married to Harvey F Allen (deceased) for 61 years and lived in Aiken since 1959.
She is survived by her sister Julie Simmons of Muncie, four sons Steven Allen of Aiken, Doug Allen (Teresa) of Watkinsville, Georgia, Tom Allen of Aiken and Jeff Allen (Susan) of Watkinsville, Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Laura Phillips of Aiken; 11 grandchildren, Tacoa, Kelsey, Haley, Dawson, Graham, Hudson, Caroline, Jennifer McFall (David), Laura Bowers (Brent), Robert (Paige) and Matthew and two great grandchildren (Elijah and Hollis McFall).
Funeral services will be 3PM, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Pkwy, Aiken, with Rev. Jeremiah Rivera officiating. Interment to follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Allen's memory to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 22, 2019