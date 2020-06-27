MARLON SPANN

It has been fifteen years since you

left this earthly home to ascend to

your heavenly home.

Our hearts rejoice to know you

are with Jesus, but we love and

miss your

smile and laughter. You will

never be forgotten.

Your family,

Ma, Dad, Jason, Troy,

Patricia, Marlon, Marcia,

your grandchildren, Avianna, Omari

and extended family!

June 27, 2005 - June 27, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store