MARLON SPANN
It has been fifteen years since you
left this earthly home to ascend to
your heavenly home.
Our hearts rejoice to know you
are with Jesus, but we love and
miss your
smile and laughter. You will
never be forgotten.
Your family,
Ma, Dad, Jason, Troy,
Patricia, Marlon, Marcia,
your grandchildren, Avianna, Omari
and extended family!
June 27, 2005 - June 27, 2020
June 27, 2005 - June 27, 2020
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 27, 2020.