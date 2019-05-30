Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maron Bell. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Memorial service 1:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maron Bell

Aiken - Mr. Maron Francis "Bunky" Bell, age 66, entered rest on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his daughters, Dana (Charlie) Wright, Adina (Roy) Craig; brother, Lenwood (Linda) Bell; sister, Mary Wetstone; grandchildren, Cassie Bell, Camille Gonnella, Haley, Emilee and Charlie Wright, and Taylor Criag: great grandchildren, Jaxon Hightower and AdaLynne Eidson; three nieces, two nephews and a special nephew, Donnie Wayne Kosinski; two great nieces and one great nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Thadeus Bell and Mary Elizabeth Morris Gregory; brother, Danny Bell and grandson, Alex Gonnella. Mr. Bell worked in construction as an iron worker for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. He was a loving father and grandfather. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bobby Grover officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



Maron BellAiken - Mr. Maron Francis "Bunky" Bell, age 66, entered rest on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his daughters, Dana (Charlie) Wright, Adina (Roy) Craig; brother, Lenwood (Linda) Bell; sister, Mary Wetstone; grandchildren, Cassie Bell, Camille Gonnella, Haley, Emilee and Charlie Wright, and Taylor Criag: great grandchildren, Jaxon Hightower and AdaLynne Eidson; three nieces, two nephews and a special nephew, Donnie Wayne Kosinski; two great nieces and one great nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Thadeus Bell and Mary Elizabeth Morris Gregory; brother, Danny Bell and grandson, Alex Gonnella. Mr. Bell worked in construction as an iron worker for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. He was a loving father and grandfather. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bobby Grover officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close