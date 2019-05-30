Maron Bell
Aiken - Mr. Maron Francis "Bunky" Bell, age 66, entered rest on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his daughters, Dana (Charlie) Wright, Adina (Roy) Craig; brother, Lenwood (Linda) Bell; sister, Mary Wetstone; grandchildren, Cassie Bell, Camille Gonnella, Haley, Emilee and Charlie Wright, and Taylor Criag: great grandchildren, Jaxon Hightower and AdaLynne Eidson; three nieces, two nephews and a special nephew, Donnie Wayne Kosinski; two great nieces and one great nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Thadeus Bell and Mary Elizabeth Morris Gregory; brother, Danny Bell and grandson, Alex Gonnella. Mr. Bell worked in construction as an iron worker for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. He was a loving father and grandfather. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bobby Grover officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 30, 2019