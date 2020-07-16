Marquan Patten
AIKEN - Mr. Marquan Shykiem Patten, 23, of 856 Lincoln Ave, entered into rest July 14, 2020 in Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Patten was a member of Montmorenci Baptist Church and a 2015 graduate of South Aiken High School.
Survivors include: Biological mother, Ava Doyle, mother, Celestine (McDonald) Walker, and father, Calvin M. Patten all of Aiken; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; maternal grandmother, Lelia Green, North Augusta; paternal grandmother, Daisy Mae Johnson, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.