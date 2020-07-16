Or Copy this URL to Share

Marquan Patten

AIKEN - Mr. Marquan Shykiem Patten, 23, of 856 Lincoln Ave, entered into rest July 14, 2020 in Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Patten was a member of Montmorenci Baptist Church and a 2015 graduate of South Aiken High School.

Survivors include: Biological mother, Ava Doyle, mother, Celestine (McDonald) Walker, and father, Calvin M. Patten all of Aiken; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; maternal grandmother, Lelia Green, North Augusta; paternal grandmother, Daisy Mae Johnson, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



