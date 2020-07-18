Or Copy this URL to Share

Marquan Shykiem Patten

AIKEN - Mr. Marquan Shykiem Patten, 23, of 856 Lincoln Ave, entered into rest July 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 1pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel, Aiken with Rev. Troy Toney officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the residence.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



