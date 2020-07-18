1/
Marquan Shykiem Patten
Marquan Shykiem Patten
AIKEN - Mr. Marquan Shykiem Patten, 23, of 856 Lincoln Ave, entered into rest July 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 1pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel, Aiken with Rev. Troy Toney officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home.
Family and friends may visit the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 17, 2020
My thoughts and deepest sympathy, to Celeste and family. May Gods Grace and Comfort bring you overwhelming peace during this time. You all are in my prayers.
Carrie Edwards
Coworker
July 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to you all. Praying that God's strength and love will consume you and carry you to the other side of this tragedy.

Sandra Green
Friend
