Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Ann Wilson Branca. View Sign Service Information McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road Taylorsville , UT 84123 (801)-968-3800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Taylorsville Stake Center 4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West) View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Taylorsville Stake Center 4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Ann Wilson Branca

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Our much loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Marsha Ann Willson Branca, age 76, passed away on September 3, 2019. Marsha was born on October 3rd in Pocatello, Idaho, to Phyllis Oviatt and John Eli Ingelstrom. She was raised in Georgia and South Carolina by her mother and her adoptive father Woodrow Willson. She married Dennis Lee Hogan, June 24, 1964, in North Augusta, South Carolina, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They were later divorced. She married Jerry Mal Branca, May 19, 1972. They were later divorced.

She attended Emory University, Augusta College, Brigham Young University, and the University of Utah. She worked for the Utah State Government as a Telecommunications Coordinator, and later a Telecommunications Consultant/Account Manager for 32 years. Marsha was active in the LDS church for most of her life, serving in various positions. She was a founding board member of the Utah Telecommunications Management Association and was a member of American Business Women, the Utah Quilt Guild, the Utah Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society, the American Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Marsha is survived by her three sons, Douglas Scot Hogan (Carolyn) of Bluffdale, UT, Brian Leman Hogan (Nanette) and Brent Woodrow Hogan (Lisa), of West Jordan, UT. Her grandchildren are: Weston, Cache, Marissa Wheelwright (Sean), Carli Hincha (Tevin), Allison, Rachel, and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister Donna Willson Upchurch (Jack) of Ridgeway, SC, her niece Renn Upchurch Sweeney (Mark) of SLC, UT, her nephew Rob Upchurch (Rebecca) of Lugoff, SC, her grandnephews Trey Sweeney and Jackson Upchurch and her grandniece Samantha Sweeney. Marsha was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Saunders Willson and her parents.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Taylorsville Stake Center, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West). Family condolences will be accepted Monday, September 9th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and one hour prior to the funeral services at the Stake Center. Burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3401 S. Highland Drive.

Marsha Ann Wilson BrancaTAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Our much loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Marsha Ann Willson Branca, age 76, passed away on September 3, 2019. Marsha was born on October 3rd in Pocatello, Idaho, to Phyllis Oviatt and John Eli Ingelstrom. She was raised in Georgia and South Carolina by her mother and her adoptive father Woodrow Willson. She married Dennis Lee Hogan, June 24, 1964, in North Augusta, South Carolina, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They were later divorced. She married Jerry Mal Branca, May 19, 1972. They were later divorced.She attended Emory University, Augusta College, Brigham Young University, and the University of Utah. She worked for the Utah State Government as a Telecommunications Coordinator, and later a Telecommunications Consultant/Account Manager for 32 years. Marsha was active in the LDS church for most of her life, serving in various positions. She was a founding board member of the Utah Telecommunications Management Association and was a member of American Business Women, the Utah Quilt Guild, the Utah Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society, the American Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.Marsha is survived by her three sons, Douglas Scot Hogan (Carolyn) of Bluffdale, UT, Brian Leman Hogan (Nanette) and Brent Woodrow Hogan (Lisa), of West Jordan, UT. Her grandchildren are: Weston, Cache, Marissa Wheelwright (Sean), Carli Hincha (Tevin), Allison, Rachel, and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister Donna Willson Upchurch (Jack) of Ridgeway, SC, her niece Renn Upchurch Sweeney (Mark) of SLC, UT, her nephew Rob Upchurch (Rebecca) of Lugoff, SC, her grandnephews Trey Sweeney and Jackson Upchurch and her grandniece Samantha Sweeney. Marsha was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Saunders Willson and her parents.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Taylorsville Stake Center, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West). Family condolences will be accepted Monday, September 9th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and one hour prior to the funeral services at the Stake Center. Burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close