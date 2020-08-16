Martha Courtney
Aiken - Mrs. Martha Louise Courtney, 77, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Friday, August 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home under the care of Kindred Hospice.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late James Lewis and Bertie Mae Smith Gordon. She retired from the Aiken Veterinary Clinic. Miss Martha enjoyed going to Gloverville First Baptist Church and rescuing dogs. The care provided to Miss Martha by Kristi and Brianna of Kindred Hospice is sincerely appreciated.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Dell and Katherine Courtney, Aiken, SC, Timothy Courtney, Aiken, SC, James and Linda Courtney, Gloverville, SC and Len Courtney, Aiken, SC; siblings who preceded her in death, Paul Gordon, Audrey Wheat and Rachel Moyer; grandchildren and their spouses, Serena and Roger Brown, Amber and Chuck Woody, Crystal and James Ittonitreb, Sonya and Joseph Bennington and Travis Dean and Skylar Courtney and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jimmy Napier will officiate.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the American Heart Association
. (www.heart.org
)