Martha Culler
Aiken - Mrs. Martha Converse Culler, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21st, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken, Martha was a daughter of the late Sherman and Hilda Converse. She was a homemaker and an avid cook. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and a 1949 graduate of Furman University. Martha was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Gordon) Courtney, Aiken, SC, Susan (Henry) Dingle, Lexington, SC, son Sherman (Betsy) Culler, Graniteville, SC, and a sister, Constance (Eli) Fass, Barrington, RI; 6 grandchildren: Trey (Amy) Courtney, David (Erin) Courtney, Sherman, (Melissa) Culler, Jr., Katie Culler, Kelly (Brent) Herring, and Evan (Jodi) Dingle; 9 great grandchildren: Hannah Claire and Annabelle Courtney, Kaitlyn and Alex Courtney, Abbie and Lexie Culler, Lila and Lucy Dingle and Wells Herring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Culler and son, David Betsill Culler.
The family will receive friends at Shellhouse Funeral Home 924 Hayne Avenue Aiken, SC on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Graniteville Cemetery, Cemetery Fields Road, Graniteville, SC, at 2:30 PM with the Reverend Butch Blackwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Aiken SPCA 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC; St Johns Methodist Church 104 Newberry Street NW Aiken, SC 29801 or The .
Mrs. Culler's online guestbook may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020