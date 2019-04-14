Martha J Williams
AIKEN - Mrs. Martha J. Williams, 82, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care of Aiken. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence of her son, Reginald Harris 35 Green Oak Dr. or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 14, 2019