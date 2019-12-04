|
|
Martha McLaughlin
North Augusta - Ms. Martha Sharon McLaughlin, age 73, entered into rest on Sunday November 24th, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in North Augusta. She is survived by her cousins, Dana Esposito and Sandra Leibez. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sue Cook McLaughlin; brother, Douglas McLaughlin; and sister, Gayle McLaughlin Poston. Sharon was dedicated for many years to the Villager, the local newspaper she founded, wrote, edited and published herself, which connected Valley residents to each other and to events in the area. She was a very "witty" person who always had a quick joke. She was a lover of art as she herself was a mastered artist who loved to paint. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church where she once sang in the choir, and loved to volunteer where needed. She will be missed by all. A memorial mass will be held on Friday December 6th, 2019 at 9am at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019