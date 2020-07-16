Marvin Brown

NEW ELLENTON - Mr. Marvin Brown, 60, of 203 Green St, entered into rest July 15, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Brown was a member of the Four Mile Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Edna Lee Brown, New Ellenton; his father, Willie (Lottie) Brown, Columbia; four sisters, Marie Brown, Aiken, Brenda Brown, Augusta, Keniecha Brown, and Taneta Brown both of Columbia; four brothers, Ellis (Karina) Brown, Ricky (Renee) Brown, both of Aiken, Melvin Brown, Augusta, and Paul (Kathleen) Holley, Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other relatives.

