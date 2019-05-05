Marvin 'Ted' Thomas
AIKEN - Mr. Marvin Theodore "Ted" Thomas, 64, husband of Martha Canady Thomas, of Aiken, passed away May 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born January 25, 2019 in Aiken County, he was the son of the late Marvin Peter Thomas and Nancy Hamrick Thomas.
Ted was a native of Aiken and loved the area. His livelihood was carpentry but later in life it became a hobby. He created beautiful, artistic pieces that friends and family will cherish for years to come.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years; his sisters, Ceil Thomas, Nancy Lu Coggins, Jennie Thomas, Patricia Saylor (Brad) and Sherry Thomas; and numerous nephews, nieces - greats and grands.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in The George Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Linda Miller officiating.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Ted's memory to the .
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Thomas family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019