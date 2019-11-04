Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Marvin Efron

WESTCOLUMBIA - "Dr. Efron was a champion for vision education and eye impairment research for global out- reach. His very presence made our world a distinctly better place in which to live .... ?He was a gentle scholar and a true gentleman standing tall in integrity and purpose."

Dr. Marvin Efron, 89, of West Columbia, entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019. He was born May 30, 1930 in Aiken, SC to the late Harry and Mary Fadem Efron.

Marvin was an Optometrist at Eye Associates of Cayce, South Carolina having practiced over 69 years. After graduating from Aiken High School in 1947 he graduated with an undergraduate degree in Pre-Optometry from the University of South Carolina at age 18. Marvin then attended Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN graduating with honors in 1950 at the young age of 20. He then obtained his Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of South Carolina in Educational Psychology. Dr. Efron also did Post Doctoral work in Education for the Deaf and the Blind at the Institute Voor Doven in St. Michielgestel, The Netherlands.

He leaves behind "the love of his life", devoted wife of 63 years, Sara Lyon Timmerman Efron along with his two treasured daughters: Leslie Efron Platt and Susan Efron Crouch and beloved son-in-law; Marty Crouch and grandchildren; Austin Harris [Lauren], Tori and Conor Crouch; Sara, Libby and Charlie Platt.

He also is survived by a sister Evelyn Bernstein and many nieces and nephews.?In addition to his parents, Dr. Efron is predeceased by two sisters; Sylvia Weissman and Lyn Rossoff, and a brother; Joseph Efron.

Dr. Efron was the past Executive Director of the South Carolina Partners of the Americas; past Treasurer and Board Member of the Institute for Evidence-based Decision-making in Education [EDIE]; past Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Foundation for the SC Commission for the Blind and also served on he Advisory Board for the SC Programs for the Deaf/ Blind. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Efron was a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology in the School of Medicine, University of South Carolina, teaching Low Vision Therapy and Practice as a lecturer and consultant for low vision rehabilitation for numerous colleges and educational agencies across the nation and spanning the globe.

Honors and recognition over the years includes Distinguished Alumni Award from USC; Order of the Silver Crescent from the State of SC; Optometrist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and Hall of Fame from the SC Optometric Association; Lifetime Achievement Award from the West Metro Chamber of Commerce; SC Commission for the Blind Appreciation Award; National Society to Prevent Blindness Robert Scott Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer Services; Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow; Partners of the Americas Dumond Peck Hill Lifetime Achievement Award; Columbia College Outstanding Leadership Award for Civic Participation Among Women and Other Minorities in Colombia, South America and South Carolina; Cayce West Columbia Jaycees Distinguished Service Award;

Dr. Efron was past President of the West Columbia-Cayce Chamber of Commerce; past President of Saluda River Elementary School PTA; Past President of the Travelers Protective Association of America; past President of the Eye Associates of Cayce-West Columbia; past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School having served on that board for 30 years; past Chairman of the Partnership Board for the College of Education, University of SC; past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Glenforest School, Cayce, SC; past Executive Director/President of the SC Chapter of Partners of the Americas.

Marvin was an enthusiastic world traveler having spent countless hours on vision mission trips over the years sharing his ophthalmic knowledge and medical talents with those in need across the globe. He particularly loved tracing his storied family history back over several centuries from their vivid Russian origins across to the Netherlands, then over the Atlantic to New York City, St Louis finally settling in Aiken, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 followed by a funeral service for at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington.

Memorials may be made to SC Commission for the Blind Foundation Attn: Randy Herald 1430 Confederate Ave. Columbia, SC. 29201.

www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019 