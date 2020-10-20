Marvin Eugene EaslerEdgefield - Marvin Eugene Easler, 79, of Crest Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Martha Gantt Easler entered into rest Sunday, October 18, 2020.A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.Mr. Easler was born in Spartanburg, SC and was the son of the late Hubert and Louise Martin Easler. He was a retired Investigator for the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office with some 30 years of service, and a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church.Survivors include his wife; one son, Gene (Donna) Easler; two daughters, Vicky Sue Sipple, and Donna (Alex) Hamilton; one stepson Leonard Colie (Velvet) Gantt; and one stepdaughter, Christine (Harmon) Williams; three brothers, Joe (Patsy) Easler, Butch (Hephzibah) Easler, and Charles (Mary Jo) Easler; one sister, Shalmer Moore; and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Sue McCombs Easler.Honorary Pallbearers will be the Edgefield County Sheriff's Department and all Law Enforcement.Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory or photo at