1/
Marvin Eugene Easler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Eugene Easler
Edgefield - Marvin Eugene Easler, 79, of Crest Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Martha Gantt Easler entered into rest Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Easler was born in Spartanburg, SC and was the son of the late Hubert and Louise Martin Easler. He was a retired Investigator for the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office with some 30 years of service, and a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church.
Survivors include his wife; one son, Gene (Donna) Easler; two daughters, Vicky Sue Sipple, and Donna (Alex) Hamilton; one stepson Leonard Colie (Velvet) Gantt; and one stepdaughter, Christine (Harmon) Williams; three brothers, Joe (Patsy) Easler, Butch (Hephzibah) Easler, and Charles (Mary Jo) Easler; one sister, Shalmer Moore; and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Sue McCombs Easler.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Edgefield County Sheriff's Department and all Law Enforcement.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at
www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved