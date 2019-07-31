Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Kestin. View Sign Service Information Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway Fair Lawn , NJ 07410 (201)-791-0015 Funeral service 11:00 AM Louis Suburban Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Kestin

Aiken - Mr. Marvin Seymour Kestin, 82, entered into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, with his family by his side.

Marvin was born to Charlotte and Max Kestin in New York City in October of 1936. He was a graduate of the New York State Forestry School, Syracuse Campus. He served in the United States

Marvin was a very selfless man. He is remembered as one who always put the needs and happiness of others before his own. Marvin was not one to complain, no matter what the circumstance was. He was a lover of nature and outdoor activities. His hobbies included hiking, fishing and hunting. Marvin was also a very talented artist and an avid tennis player. But most of all, Marvin loved his family. In fact, he retired to Aiken to be closer to family (mostly to spend time with his beloved granddaughter).

Marvin was an active member of the Jewish Community in New York and belonged to Adas Yeshurun Synagoge in Augusta. Even when Marvin's health declined, he regularly attended services.

Marvin was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte, his father Max and his brother Herb. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Harriett Kestin; sons, Philip Kestin (Carol) and Marty Kestin (Gwen); and his precious granddaughter, Rachel Kestin.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel in Fair Lawn, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local burn center.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 31, 2019

