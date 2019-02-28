Marvin Pressley
|
AIKEN - Mr. Marvin Pressley, 68, of 9009 Gregory Rd, entered into rest February 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Pressley was a member of the Second Baptist Church and a 1969 graduate of Martha Schofield High School.
Survivors include his wife, Vaughnena Pressley; two daughters, Gwendolyn (Terry) Trent, Columbia & Vaughnena Monique Redding, Aiken; one son, Lamont Garris, Aiken; two sisters, Ernestine Thompson, Aiken & Mernell Pressley, Queens, NY; 7 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 28, 2019