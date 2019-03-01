Marvin Pressley
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Pressley will be 11am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Douglas A. Slaughter officiating. Interment will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.
Family and friends may call the residence, 9009 Gregory Rd or after 2pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 1, 2019