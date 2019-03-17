Marvin R. 'Moe' Langmo
AIKEN - Marvin R. "Moe" Langmo passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center.
His many years with the Coast Guard was something that made him proud. Following his discharge, he worked at the Army Tank Plant in Michigan, and worked in various jobs with many customers. It was then that he met Luanne, his wife for his last twenty years. They shared a mutual enjoyment of golf and NASCAR. He was an avid golfer and loved his time with his golf buddies, The Chi-wa-was. He was a Shriner 32nd Degree Mason.
He is survived by his beloved wife Luanne Langmo; his step-daughter, Leah Middleton; and his grandsons, Nate and Kyle Wikowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Langmo.
His dry humor and story telling will be greatly missed.
No service will be held. Donations in his honor, can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 17, 2019